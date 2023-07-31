PHILIPPINES, July 31 - Press Release

July 31, 2023 Gatchalian flags tenure instability for Child Development Workers in PH Senator Win Gatchalian raised concerns over the employment status of child development workers (CDWs) in the Philippines, revealing that only 11% or 8,739 of the 78,893 CDWs nationwide hold permanent positions, according to data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). "In the quest to professionalize and improve the early childhood care and development or ECCD system, we also need to incentivize our workers and teachers by giving them tenure," stated Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Basic Education. During a recent Senate hearing on proposed measures to strengthen early childhood care and development (ECCD) in the country, Gatchalian cited DSWD data which indicated that majority of the country's CDWs are under contractual employment at 30% (23,835), followed by 22% (17,749) in casual positions, and 20% (15,890) employed under a memorandum of agreement. The DSWD data further showed that 9% (7,389) are volunteers and 7% (5,561) are job orders. Under the Basic Education and Early Childhood Education Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2029), which seeks to amend the Early Years Act of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10410), Gatchalian proposed mandating greater responsibilities on local government units (LGUs) on the implementation of ECCD programs. These include the creation of plantilla positions for Child Development Teachers (CDTs) and CDWs, and the promotion and encouragement of their professional development. "Since we are devolving this responsibility to our local government units and they will be the ones absorbing the tenure of child development workers, we will grant them the flexibility to choose whom they wish to hire for plantilla positions," the senator added. The Basic Education and Early Childhood Education Alignment Act also proposes that LGUs shall provide the facilities and resources for the implementation of ECCD programs. It further aims to achieve universal coverage for the national ECCD System by identifying and supporting all young children and their parents or parent-substitutes within their respective jurisdictions. Gatchalian's proposed measure seeks to ensure alignment between the K to 12 basic education curriculum and the ECCD curriculum, which will be a mandate of the ECCD Council. Gatchalian: Trabaho ng Child Development Workers sa bansa walang kasiguruhan Pinuna ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang kawalan ng kasiguruhan sa employment status ng mga child development workers (CDWs) sa bansa, kung saan 11% lamang o 8,739 sa mga 78,893 CDWs sa buong bansa ang may permanenteng posisyon ayon sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). "Kung gusto nating isulong ang professionalization at paigtingin ang early childhood care and development o ECCD system, kailangang hikayatin natin ang ating mga guro at mga manggagawa sa pamamagitan ng katiyakan sa kanilang tenure," ani Gatchalian, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Sa isang pagdinig sa Senado ukol sa pagpapatatag ng early childhood care and development (ECCD) sa bansa, ibinahagi ni Gatchalian ang datos mula sa DSWD, kung saan lumalabas na nasa ilalim ng contractual employment ang karamihan o 30% (23,835) sa mga CDWs, 22% (17,749) ang mga nasa casual position, at 20% naman (15,890) ang saklaw ng memorandum of agreement. Lumabas din sa datos ng DSWD na 9% (7,389) ang mga volunteer at job order naman ang 7% (5,561). Sa ilalim ng Basic Education and Early Childhood Education Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2029) na layong amyendahan ang Early Years Act of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10410), iminumungkahi ni Gatchalian ang mas malawak na responsibilidad para sa mga local government units (LGU) pagdating sa pagpapatupad ng mga programa ng ECCD. Kabilang dito ang paglikha ng plantilla position para sa mga Child Development Teachers (CDTs) at CDWs, kabilang na rin ang mga pagsulong ng kanilang professional development. "Dahil ibibigay sa local government units ang responsibilidad at pamamahala ng tenure ng mga child development workers, bibigyan natin sila ng kakayahang mamili kung sino ang itatalaga nila sa mga plantilla positions," ani Gatchalian. Iminumungkahi rin ng Basic Education and Early Childhood Education Alignment Act na magiging responsibilidad ng mga LGU ang pagbigay ng sapat na pasilidad at mga resources para sa pagpapatupad ng ECCD programs. Layunin din ng panukalang batas na makamit ang universal coverage para sa national ECCD system sa pamamagitan ng pagtukoy sa mga bata, mga magulang, at mga parent-substitutes na saklaw ng mga LGU. Layon ng panukalang batas ni Gatchalian na tiyaking tugma ang K to 12 basic education curriculum sa ECCD curriculum, bagay na imamandato sa ECCD Council.