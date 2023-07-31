Domestic Assault/ Westminster Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1005068

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/28/2023 at 2242 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dummerston Station Road, Dummerston, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Michael Gabriel

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight at a residence on Dummerston Station Road in the Town of Dummerston, VT (Windham County). Troopers responded to the residence and investigation revealed Michael Gabriel had assaulted a household member. Gabriel was taken into custody and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. He was later released with conditions and a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 07/31/2023 at 12:30 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/31/2023 at 12:30 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov