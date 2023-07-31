Domestic Assault/ Westminster Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1005068
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/28/2023 at 2242 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dummerston Station Road, Dummerston, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Michael Gabriel
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight at a residence on Dummerston Station Road in the Town of Dummerston, VT (Windham County). Troopers responded to the residence and investigation revealed Michael Gabriel had assaulted a household member. Gabriel was taken into custody and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. He was later released with conditions and a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 07/31/2023 at 12:30 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/31/2023 at 12:30 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov