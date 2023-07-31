DUI Refusal/ Westminster Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1005006

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: July 27th, 2023, at approximately 00:43 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: E Putney Brook Road, Putney, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

ACCUSED: Brigitte M. Bell

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 27th, 2023, at approximately 00:43 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of a medical emergency on E Putney Brook Road in Putney, Vermont. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Brigitte M. Bell for DUI Refusal. Bell is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division on 08/15/2023 at 0830 hours.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/15/2023 at 0830 hours.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov