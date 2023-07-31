DUI Refusal/ Westminster Barracks
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1005006
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: July 27th, 2023, at approximately 00:43 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: E Putney Brook Road, Putney, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: Brigitte M. Bell
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 27th, 2023, at approximately 00:43 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of a medical emergency on E Putney Brook Road in Putney, Vermont. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Brigitte M. Bell for DUI Refusal. Bell is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division on 08/15/2023 at 0830 hours.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/15/2023 at 0830 hours.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov