Submit Release
News Search

There were 134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,406 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1500 Block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking Offense that occurred on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 5:35 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was sitting on a motor scooter, at the listed location. One of the suspects motioned as if they had a weapon and took possession of the motor scooter. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Saturday, July 29, 2023, 26-year-old Daquan Skipper, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

 

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1500 Block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more