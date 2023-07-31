Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1500 Block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking Offense that occurred on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 5:35 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was sitting on a motor scooter, at the listed location. One of the suspects motioned as if they had a weapon and took possession of the motor scooter. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, July 29, 2023, 26-year-old Daquan Skipper, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation.

