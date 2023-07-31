Earn Your Stripes (EYS) Fitness Announces Grand Opening of First Studio in Florida
EINPresswire.com/ -- Earn Your Stripes (EYS) Fitness, a leading fitness studio brand, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated grand opening of its first studio in Florida. Scheduled to open its doors in September 2023, EYS Fitness is set to revolutionize the fitness landscape in Lakeland.
As the flagship location for EYS Fitness in the state, the new studio will bring cutting-edge fitness experiences and transformative workout programs to the local community. Located conveniently in downtown Lakeland, at 305 W Main St, the facility offers state-of-the-art equipment, expert trainers, and a vibrant fitness community to support individuals on their health and wellness journeys.
EYS Fit LLC, a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is proud to own and operate the Lakeland studio. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to serving the community, EYS Fit LLC aims to provide an inclusive and empowering fitness environment for people of all fitness levels.
"We are excited to bring the Earn Your Stripes fitness experience to Lakeland, Florida," said Brian Davis, owner. "Our mission is to inspire and empower individuals to achieve their fitness goals through our comprehensive training programs and supportive community. We look forward to helping our members earn their stripes and reach new heights of fitness," said Faith Wagner, Studio Director.
Under a signed master licensee agreement, EYS Fitness plans to expand its footprint in Florida by opening multiple studios across the state. The grand opening of the Lakeland studio marks an important milestone in Earn Your Stripes' strategic growth plan.
For more information about EYS Fitness in Lakeland and to stay updated on the latest news and announcements, please visit https://eysfit.com/locations/lakeland-fl/ or contact the studio directly at (863) 225-0560.
About Earn Your Stripes (EYS) Fitness:
Earn Your Stripes (EYS) Fitness is a leading fitness studio brand dedicated to helping individuals achieve their fitness goals through innovative workout programs, expert trainers, and a supportive community. With a commitment to delivering exceptional fitness experiences, EYS Fitness empowers its members to push their limits, surpass their goals, and earn their stripes.
Lakeland EYS Team
Earn Your Stripes Lakeland
+1 863-225-0560
lakeland@eysfit.com
