Trending Podcast, Crime Cruise: Love Boat Exposed, Relives 70s Retro TV Show from RS Media Group / Producer Rob Springer
The new podcast hits the mark with an invigorating mix of humor, commentary, and critique as it revisits and dissects episodes of the beloved vintage TV show.UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RS Media Group, a media production company in the United States, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest podcast, “Crime Cruise: Love Boat Exposed.” The podcast is released weekly and provides a hilarious deep-dive into the wild and often rogue shenanigans of the classic 1970s-80s TV show, The Love Boat.
According to the team behind the podcast, each episode features a mix of humor, commentary, and critique as they go down memory lane to review episodes of the 70s TV show. Hosts Rob Springer, Charlotte Jones, and Australian native Caleb Chilcutt expertly navigate the murky waters of The Love Boat's intriguing world, uncovering the unchecked escapades, questionable moral compasses, and often erratic behavior that went down on this iconic vessel.
Executive Producer and Host Rob Springer said, “When laws, morals, and behavior go rogue, we are there.” The team invites listeners on a weekly journey back to the era of disco, free love, and leisure suits, all viewed through a modern lens. “No taboo will go unturned as we explore the underbelly of this iconic show,” said Charlotte Jones as she teased about what’s in store for podcast listeners.
The Love Boat is a beloved American romantic comedy-drama television series that aired on ABC for ten seasons from 1977 to 1986. The show followed the crew's and guests' adventures aboard the MS Pacific Princess, a luxury passenger cruise ship. Each episode featured guest actors playing passengers with their own romantic, dramatic, and often humorous storylines.
The series was a popular part of ABC's Saturday-night lineup, produced by Aaron Spelling, and was four times nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. The show's stars, Gavin MacLeod and Lauren Tewes, also received multiple Golden Globe nominations for their performances. In 1997, one episode was even ranked No. 82 on TV Guide's 100 Greatest Episodes of All Time list.
New episodes of the “Crime Cruise: Love Boat Exposed” podcast are released Thursdays at 5 am EST. The launch also rolled out a brief trailer episode that introduced the audience to the show's structure and the process behind its creation.
“When it comes to the wild ways of the 70s,” the hosts continued. “You'll learn this is just the tip of the iceberg. Spoiler alert: pop culture and retro behaviors were an untamed beast.” To make the experience more interesting, listeners can engage with the podcast beyond each episode through the website LoveBoatExposed.com, where fans dive deeper into the content, send messages, and also easily record voicemails for potential inclusion on the air.
About Rob Springer
Rob is a producer, director, and cinematographer based in the southeast. His knowledge and love of television and all things media developed as he watched the tv programs of his childhood - including The Love Boat!
With a career spanning multiple decades and starting in New York City, he worked his way up in the industry, quickly developing his video and film production skills. After working at CBS Sports, Rob became a studio manager at one of NYC's top acting schools. He further honed his craft by pursuing various directing and producing opportunities there.
His work has been featured on CBS, VH1, HBO, Lifetime, The History Channel, NatGeo, Spike TV, and many other networks. Throughout the years, he has been recognized by industry insiders and audiences alike. Rob's ability to produce, direct, and shoot stunning visuals has earned him a reputation as a highly skilled and respected professional in the industry. He has been awarded three Telly awards, and he continues pushing the boundaries of what is possible in producing content, directing, and cinematography.
Rob founded RS Media Group, which produces videos, films, podcasts, and animation and distributes content across multiple platforms while working with clients worldwide.
RS Media Group also helps businesses of all sizes set up their own media studios, content, and distribution.
For more information, please visit www.rsmedia.group
###
Rob Springer
RS Media Group
+1 843-683-9005
videopromo@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other