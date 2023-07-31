Drone Simulator Market Trends, Opportunities & Industry

Chicago, July 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Drone Simulator Market by Application (Commercial, Military), Component (Software, Hardware), Device Type (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality), Drone Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), System Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027". In the coming years, the drone simulator industry is expected to witness various technological developments such as advancements in the synthetic training system, innovation in UAVs and their payloads, and the emergence of 3D simulation provisions for UAV training.

[209 Pages Report] According to industry research firm MarketsandMarkets™, the Drone Simulator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2027, reaching USD 1,501 million by 2027. A drone simulator is a computer system and software solution that provides an artificial environment for drone flight training. Pilots can learn to simulate unmanned aircraft and payloads while ensuring high-level safety and security. The drone flight simulation includes different devices such as flight controls, simulator screens, and software support for pilot training and operation. Affordability of simulator training, increasing demand for drones in commercial and military applications, and intellectual capabilities are driving the demand for drone simulators.

Drone Simulator Market Dynamics:

Driver: Affordability of simulator training

Training pilots using a drone simulator is affordable compared to the training that involves using actual drones. Training with actual drones can be costly and is prone to accidents, which may damage the drone. Hence, it is considered to provide virtual training to the pilot to help control the drone even before they operate in real-time. Drone simulators can be used multiple times to train pilots for longer. Drone training institutions are employing drone simulators to train pilots. For instance, L-3 Link Simulation and Training (US) and the University of North Dakota offer MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) training opportunities for students and US government agencies. The drone simulator market is expected to increase owing to the low cost of simulation training.

Ask for PDF Brochure @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145601556

Restraint: Stringent government regulations and lack of air traffic management

Unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and flight operations involve high-risk air travel, especially beyond the visual line of sight. Their operations over long distances increase the probability of accidents, property damage, and economic losses. Hence, several countries have stringent regulations for deploying UAVs near airports, international borders, government buildings, no-fly zone areas, temporary flight restriction areas due to lack of air traffic management, and safety and security issues. According to the US Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA), the use of drones in civil airspace is one of the major challenges faced by the aviation industry of the country. Presently, drones are prohibited from flying in civil airspace except for certain companies that have received exemptions to conduct tests and carry out demonstration flights.

INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=145601556

Opportunity: Improvements in operational regulatory frameworks

The first 500 exemptions approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the US from the 1,500 petitions filed and evaluated by the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) in 2015 were rendered to more than 20 key industries, including real estate, aerial surveying, and photography, agriculture, etc., with aerial inspection being the top 5 categories stated in approved applications. More than 80% of the applicants were small companies, while among the well-established companies who obtained exemptions were Chevron (US), Amazon (US), and Dow Chemical Company (US). However, exemptions were provided to operators in 48 states of the country.

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Drone Simulator Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

233 – Tables

47 – Figures

209 – Pages

REQUEST FOR CUSTOMIZATION :

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=145601556

Challenge: Fully automated drones

Advanced drone software can make the drones autonomous. They do not require a pilot to fly and control. Drone software is not only designed to maneuver the drones, but it also provides a system to monitor the surrounding. Drones can perform tasks independently and collect and send the required information to the user. Thus, this decreases the need for trained drone pilots, which is a challenge for the drone simulator market. In 2016, Airobotics Solutions (Israel) developed an Optimus drone that can launch, fly, land, and maintain on its own. It can be used in seaports, power plants, mines, and oil & gas.

Drone Simulator Market Ecosystem

Prominent companies and startups that provide simulators and their services, distributors/suppliers/retailers, and end customers are the key stakeholders in the drone simulator market ecosystem. Investors, funders, academic researchers, distributors, service providers, and industries serve as the major influencers in the market.

Top Drone Simulator Companies - Key Market Players

The drone simulator companies are dominated by a few globally established players such as CAE Inc. (Canada), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Zen Technologies Limited (India), Havelsan A.S. (Turkey), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (US), Simlat UAS & ISR Training Solutions (Israel), and ST Engineering (Singapore)

Related Reports:

UAV Market by Point of Sale, Systems, Platform (Civil & Commercial, and Defense & Government), Function, End Use, Application, Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), Mode of Operation, Mtow, Range & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/unmanned-aerial-vehicles-uav-market-662.html

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com