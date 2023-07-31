New Book "How To Win The Money Game" Empowers Middle to Adulthood Readers with Football-Inspired Financial Literacy”
📚🏈 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 🏆📖 "How To Win The Money Game"order now & support the youth today! Text "MoneyGame" to 41444. #FinancialLiteracy #YouthEmpowerment
Every Coach Needs A Coach & Every Mentor Needs A Mentor!”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Brandon Williams
Groundbreaking Book "How To Win The Money Game" Empowers Middle to Adulthood Readers with Football-Inspired Financial Literacy
Miami Gardens, FL, August 1st, 2023 - Miami Gardens natives, Brandon Williams and Kenecia Collie, are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of their revolutionary book, "How To Win The Money Game." This comprehensive guidebook is set to transform lives by providing invaluable insights into achieving financial success and security for readers from middle through adulthood, using a unique approach that connects financial literacy directly with the world of sports, particularly football.
"How To Win The Money Game" is easy to understand because it skillfully combines essential financial concepts with familiar sports analogies, particularly football strategies. Co-authors Brandon Williams and Kenecia Collie ingeniously draw parallels between financial strategies and key aspects of football, such as turnovers, interceptions, and fumbles. Just like a football game requires a strong defense and offense, the book delves into the importance of protecting wealth and maximizing opportunities for financial growth. The authors masterfully explore the concepts of coaching and mentorship in the context of financial decision-making, offering readers guidance on personal development and financial literacy.
"We believe that financial literacy should be accessible and engaging for everyone, which is why we've infused our book with sports analogies, especially football, to make it relatable and easy to understand," said Brandon Williams. "By using these direct connections to sports, readers will discover how to apply winning strategies to their financial journey."
The book covers a wide range of financial topics, including savings, budgeting, investing, financial aid, credit, credit cards, personal credit, business credit, down payment assistance programs, stocks, cryptocurrency, predatory lending, pawn shops, buy here pay here car lots, generational wealth, investments, and life insurance. Through the lens of football-inspired financial literacy, "How To Win The Money Game" equips readers with the necessary tools and knowledge to navigate the complex world of finance successfully.
Brandon Williams and his son Timothy, both accomplished licensed financial professionals, and serial entrepreneurs, have dedicated their lives to helping underserved youth and young adults through their nonprofit, CEO Financial Literacy Academy. The book reflects their commitment to providing mentorship and financial education to the next generation.
Kenecia Collie, a co-author of the book and a licensed financial professional, brings her expertise in the field and her work with her nonprofit, Social Works, Inc., focusing on empowering at-risk youth and providing resources for parents through mentorship and support.
As part of their book tour, the authors will be offering free masterclasses at libraries all across South Florida, spreading financial knowledge and empowerment throughout the country. To celebrate the book's release, readers from middle through adulthood who pre-order before 08/12/23 will receive complimentary access to the exclusive "How To Win The Money Game MasterClass." This empowering course will delve even deeper into the football-inspired financial strategies and provide actionable steps for achieving financial success and security.
For those seeking financial freedom and looking to gain a competitive edge in managing their finances, "How To Win The Money Game" is an indispensable guide. To access more information and pre-order the book, visit [www.CeoFinancialLiteracyAcademy.com].
Media Contact:
Brandon Williams
Email: info@ceofinancialliteracyacademy.com
Phone: 305-849-2035
Kenecia Collie
Email: info@ceofinancialliteracyacademy.com
Phone: 786-314-8495
Brandon Williams
CEO Financial Literacy Academy
+1 305-849-2035
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok