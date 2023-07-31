RUN OUT GROOVE RECORDS Presents Art Gallery Exhibit Featuring Jill Emery, Former Bassist for Hole and Mazzy Star
I was so excited to think about musicians I love and how I could capture them in my folkified style. I find myself smiling while painting, listening to music, and putting them in these portraits.”BURBANK, CA, US, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RUN OUT GROOVE RECORDS is proud to announce its latest art gallery exhibit showcasing the exceptional talent of Jill Emery, renowned former bassist for the iconic bands Hole and Mazzy Star. The show will feature Jill Emery's original artwork, which revolves around musicians and highlights prominent musical artists such as Joy Division, Bob Dylan, X, and Aimee Mann.
Jill Emery's artistic journey has seamlessly merged her passion for music with her creative expression. While widely recognized for her significant contributions as a musician, Emery's visual artistry has also garnered acclaim in artistic circles. Her unique style captures the essence of musicians and their music, presenting a powerful blend of emotions on canvas.
Regarding her upcoming exhibit, Emery shared, "When Run Out Groove Records asked me to do a show, I was so excited to think about musicians I love and how I could capture them in my folkified style. From jazz to punk to good ol' Rock and Roll, I find myself smiling while painting, listening to music, and putting them in these portraits."
The opening night event is scheduled for Saturday, August 5, from 6 PM to 9 PM at Run Out Groove Records, located at 3607 W Magnolia Blvd, Suite N, Burbank, CA 91505. The event promises to be an immersive experience for attendees, providing an opportunity to witness Emery's captivating artwork up close and connect with the soul of the music she represents. The exhibit will continue through September and can be enjoyed during the store's regular operating hours.
Ellen Rehak is co-owner of Run Out Groove Records and curator of its gallery efforts. Her passion for music and dedication to fostering artistic appreciation has been instrumental in bringing this exceptional exhibit to life.
Rehak expressed her excitement for the upcoming exhibition, stating, "Jill Emery captures the energy of her subjects with the vision of a true folk artist - in bold color, floating in surreal surroundings - their essences, human and feline alike, speaking directly to the witness. I have been a huge fan of Jill's painting since I first discovered her work, and I'm absolutely thrilled to have her showing at our shop!"
ABOUT JILL EMERY
Jill Emery, a notable figure in the music industry, is best known for her impactful role as the bassist for the influential bands "Hole" and "Mazzy Star." Beyond her musical achievements, Emery has also emerged as a talented visual artist, drawing inspiration from her experiences in the music world to create remarkable works of folk art. Her artistic endeavors have resonated with audiences, capturing the essence of musicians and their profound impact on society.
ABOUT RUN OUT GROOVE RECORDS
RUN OUT GROOVE RECORDS is a boutique vinyl record store situated in Burbank, California's vibrant Magnolia Park shopping area. The store specializes in rock, jazz, and music from the 1960s and beyond, providing music enthusiasts with a curated collection of vinyl records, vintage concert posters, tees, and books about beloved musicians. Owned and operated by Ellen Rehak and Jeff Ferguson, the store embodies a deep-rooted love for music and an unwavering commitment to supporting artists and their artistic expressions.
ABOUT ELLEN REHAK
After a long career in hospitality, including stints at the legendary Los Angeles music venue, Largo, and, most recently, the beloved L&E Oyster Bar in Silver Lake, Ellen Rehak, a lifelong music lover, is happily stepping into her role as a business co-owner of RUN OUT GROOVE RECORDS.
ABOUT JEFF FERGUSON
When Jeff Ferguson is not handling the buying desk at RUN OUT GROOVE RECORDS, he is the owner/operator of Amplitude Digital, a digital advertising media agency in Burbank, California. Jeff is also passing on his knowledge to the next generation of marketers as an adjunct professor at UCLA Extension, teaching Advanced Digital Marketing and Search Engine Optimization for Marketing courses.
