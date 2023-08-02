2ND SKULL® Protective Headgear adds Izzy Abanikanda to roster of professional athletes
NFL Running Back teams up with 2ND SKULL to drive awareness of advanced head protection.
In my pursuit and journey to earn more playing time on game days, the 2nd Skull® Pro Cap provides an added layer of protection and gives me an edge for when my number is called.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 2ND SKULL, INC. - a protective headgear company with a patented line of impact reducing products is proud to welcome Israel “Izzy” Abanikanda to its professional athlete lineup.
— Izzy Abanikanda
“We are proud to introduce Izzy, a gifted running back with the New York Jets as our newest brand ambassador. We have worked with Izzy in the past during his time at the University of Pittsburgh. Izzy personifies values that align with ours, and we are excited to have Izzy onboard as he continues his career in the NFL. His passion and hard work on the field are complemented with generosity and positive community impact off the field” - said 2nd Skull CEO Greg Czerpak.
The introduction of Abanikanda will help drive awareness of a best-in-class protective option for football players. The 2nd Skull® Pro Cap was developed with support from the National Football League as Winners of the NFL HeadHealth TECH II Challenge, to provide added protection against linear and rotational impacts while featuring breathable fabrics that promote airflow and maximize comfort.
"2nd Skull applauds and supports advances in player safety across the industry. With increased awareness generated by high-profile players like Izzy, athletes can learn more about 2nd Skull as they strive to remain healthy and performing at their best” added Czerpak.
The 2nd Skull® Pro Cap resembles traditional skull caps widely adopted by players today, but includes a thin layer of Impact Absorbing Technology. This material is comprised of special urethane molecules that are soft while at rest but harden when contacted to help mitigate energy.
“In my pursuit and journey to earn more playing time on game days, the 2nd Skull® Pro Cap, provides an added layer of protection and gives me an edge for when my number is called. I have been using skull caps throughout my playing days, so having added protection in an accessory that I already use was a no brainer” - said Izzy Abanikanda.
2nd Skull has launched a full line of head protection solutions that can be used in nearly every activity and sport setting. 2nd Skull's Pro Series product line has been developed with professional leagues and players across the globe and is trusted by athletes competing at the highest levels. To learn more please visit 2ndSkull.com or reach out to mediarequests@2ndSkull.com for more information.
