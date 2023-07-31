Serokell Develops Haskell Certification Program: An Exclusive Accreditation Recognized by Haskell.org
Serokell has developed the first-ever Haskell Certification Program exclusively authorized by Haskell.org.
The Haskell certification program not only validates the skills of Haskell developers but also connects businesses with top-tier industry talent.”TALLIN, ESTONIA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Serokell, a leading provider of custom software development services, has launched a Haskell Certification Program. This program, aimed at testing and authenticating the skills of developers in Haskell, is exclusively authorized by Haskell.org.
"We are delighted to take the lead in certifying the competence of Haskell developers worldwide. Our certification program is an opportunity for developers to validate their Haskell skills, and for businesses to identify top-notch talent confidently," stated Arseniy Seroka, the CEO of Serokell.
The certification program has been designed by Serokell's Haskell developers to evaluate participants on various aspects of the programming language.
The program covers fundamental to advanced Haskell concepts, enabling both novice and experienced developers to demonstrate their programming capabilities and proficiency.
The certification has received official authorization from Haskell.org, which was announced in June, 2023 at the ZuriHac conference, the biggest Haskell community event in the world.
The certification program from Serokell is poised to become a gold standard in the industry.
Candidates interested in this certification program can register at https://certification.serokell.io/. The certification process involves an online test, followed by a peer code review by Serokell's Haskell developers.
Through this new initiative, Serokell continues its commitment to promote Haskell programming and to foster a more skilled and qualified community of developers. The company envisions a future where every Haskell developer can have their skills officially recognized, bolstering their career prospects and the overall growth of the Haskell community.
About Serokell
Serokell is a global custom software development company specializing in functional programming and machine learning. Leveraging its deep expertise in Haskell and other advanced programming languages, the company provides cutting-edge solutions to complex problems across various industries, including fintech, biotech, and machine learning. The agency is proficient in working with Haskell and other programming languages. Haskell's strong typing improves Python's machine learning capabilities, making solutions more efficient.
The company is committed to knowledge dissemination through its blog and Serokell YouTube channel. The blog provides readers with an extensive selection of articles, guides, and insights about Haskell and other advanced programming languages.
Serokell’s YouTube channel offers a platform for learners of all levels to engage with and enrich their understanding of Haskell and related fields. Through these initiatives, Serokell fosters a culture of continuous learning and strengthens its position as a thought leader in the industry.
