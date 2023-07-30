Suspect Sought in an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of 30th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:36 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile female shooting victim, inside of a residence. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.