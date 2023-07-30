Submit Release
*Additional Photos* Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2200 Block of Wade Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in the 2200 block of Wade Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 7:10 pm, officers responded to the listed location in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

 

The suspect was captured by cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

