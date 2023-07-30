UPDATED** ALE Investigation on Glenwood Avenue, Nets Multiple Felonies 

Raleigh, N.C.

** UPDATED** Following an ALE investigation, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, North Carolina State University Police, Wake County ABC and Raleigh Police Department executed search warrants at the Botanical Lounge and Armadillo Grill resulting in five employees being criminally charged.

In June 2023, ALE received complaints regarding the sales of controlled substances from employees of Botanical Lounge located at 419 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh NC. As a result of these complaints, ALE agents initiated an investigation substantiating the complaints. Marijuana and cocaine were purchased from employees of Botanical Lounge as well as the Armadillo Grill. As a result of the investigation, search warrants were served on both Botanical Lounge and the Armadillo Grill. Both locations are frequented by area college students. Cocaine and marijuana were seized during the search warrants as well as non-tax paid alcoholic beverages.

As a result of this investigation, the following individuals were charged:

Michael Eugene Williams, 42, of Raleigh, employee of Botanical Lounge; five counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, four counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, four counts of sell marijuana, four counts of deliver marijuana, three counts of sell cocaine, three counts of deliver cocaine, five counts of allowing criminal conduct to occur on an ABC licensed premises.

Brittany Nicole Jones, 31, of Raleigh, employee of Armadillo Grill; three counts of conspire to sell and deliver cocaine, three counts of conspire to sell and deliver marijuana, three counts of deliver marijuana, three counts of deliver cocaine, and three counts of allowing criminal conduct to occur on an ABC licensed premises.

Matthew Gayles, 37, of Raleigh, employee of Botanical Lounge; possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and allowing criminal conduct to occur on an ABC licensed premises.

Jahquel Thoman Blyther, 23, of Raleigh, employee of Armadillo Grill; possession less than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and allowing criminal conduct to occur on an ABC licensed premises.

Solomon Phillips, 41, of Raleigh, employee of Botanical Lounge; allowing criminal conduct to occur on an ABC licensed premises.

ALE special agents will submit a report to the ABC Commission documenting the investigative findings. The ABC Commission may choose to sanction the Botanical Lounge and the Armadillo Grill through a fine, suspension, or revocation of the business’ ABC permits.