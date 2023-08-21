Artroom AI 2.0 – Announcing The World's Fastest And Most Flexible AI Art Creation Tool
Exciting new platform offers Free Windows Desktop, Mac (soon) and Cloud based image generation and editing in a superb user friendly format.
Artroom is delighted to announce the launch of Artroom AI 2.0, marking a breakthrough in AI image generation technology. The new product revolutionizes the landscape with an emphasis on extreme ease of use, top-notch image quality using the new SDXL models from Stable Diffusion, and unrivalled privacy through local image storage.
Artroom AI 2.0 has been designed to take image generation to the next level. The free downloadable Artroom 2.0 Windows app comes ready to start generating sophisticated AI art within minutes. No complicated installations or obscure command codes needed. The program comes with all the features of applications like Midjourney, as well as the power to store and use your own choice of models and settings on the privacy of your own computer. It’s fast, totally secure with local image storage, and completely free to use for private and commercial purposes.
For those who prefer the higher speed benefits of using Cloud services, the Artroom 2.0 Cloud version provides the same legendary ease of use, along with world leading image generation speed which is second to none. An Artroom image can be generated in as little as 2 seconds. Artroom AI 2.0 also boasts best in class image quality using the latest and greatest SDXL technology.
The application is perfect for those people who are fed up with the complicated installation and slow image generation of existing tools. Designers, marketing professionals, hobbyists and web developers are expected to benefit the most from the ease, speed and quality of the new tool.
“I started developing Artroom AI because nobody seemed to care about making AI art generation easy enough for the average person to use,” says Artroom AI founder and CEO Artur Mamedov, “As an ex teacher I could feel the pain of people struggling to use unfriendly software, and so the project was born.”
Artroom AI 2.0 is available immediately for download or online sign up. The PC version is offered as a free Windows download (and soon Apple Mac), and as part of the launch celebration, subscriptions for the Cloud app are set at 75% off, just $2.25 a month for ever for the first 300 subscribers.
About Artroom AI
Artroom AI is dedicated to producing world class AI tools and applications for consumers and businesses across the world. Our motto is ‘Users First’, which means an obsession with delivering state of the art usability, flexibility and quality. For more information please visit www.artroom.ai or email info@artroom.ai .
Artur Mamedov
ArtroomAI
