BurgerFi BBQ Rodeo Burger Named #1 Best Fast Food Burger
Award-winning burger honored by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice AwardsFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BurgerFi®, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BurgerFi"), proudly announces that its BBQ Rodeo Burger has been awarded the title of #1 Best Fast Food Burger in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023.
BurgerFi is extending the BBQ Rodeo Burger for a limited time due to its win as #1 Best Fast Food Burger. So, guests who have yet to indulge in the delight can hurry in before it is gone.
"Being named #1 Best Fast Food Burger is a triple win – a win for our guests, a win for our teams, and a win for our stakeholders,” said Carl Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFi. “Our guests are our top priority, and their overwhelming love for our BBQ Rodeo Burger speaks volumes. This recognition truly reflects our sensationally indulgent flavors and creative new combinations of our chef-crafted, high-quality ingredients."
Further solidifying its culinary triumph, BurgerFi’s BBQ Rodeo Burger was also crowned The Very Best Burger at the esteemed South Beach Wine and Food Festival during the iconic Burger Bash.
The BBQ Rodeo Burger showcases the brand's signature All-Natural Angus Beef seared with Charred Jalapeños and topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, homemade Crispy Haystack Onions and tangy Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce. The limited-time burger can be savored at participating BurgerFi restaurants, ordered via the BurgerFi App or online at BurgerFi.com for pick-up or delivery.
Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a chef-driven concept with responsibly sourced ingredients, including 100% All-Natural Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. For more information about BurgerFi or to find the nearest location, visit WWW.BURGERFI.COM and download the BurgerFi app for free fries on your first order.
BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality Wagyu Beef Blend Burgers, Antibiotic and Cage-Free Chicken offerings, Fresh, Hand-Cut Sides, and Frozen Custard Shakes and Concretes. BurgerFi was named “The Very Best Burger” at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival, "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10 Best 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards for the third consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020 and Fast Casual's Top Ten Brands for 10 consecutive years and in 2021 #1 Brand of the Year. Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating in 2018. In 2021, Consumer Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook, Threads and X. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC.
