Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken Named Best Fast Food Fried Chicken
Takes #1 ranking in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice AwardsSHALIMAR, FL, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken is king of the roost as the 2023 Best Fast Food Fried Chicken as named by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The iconic chicken franchise took the #1 spot in this category, beating leading global and domestic brands.
“We are overjoyed and incredibly honored to be the #1 Fast Food Fried Chicken,” said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken. “The voters have spoken, and our famous chicken is getting the spotlight that it deserves. For more than 55 years, we have been committed to serving our fresh and delicious products and are thrilled to be named the best of the best. As we move forward, we are excited about the big things in store for our brand this year, and we can't wait to share the journey with our valued guests."
The 10Best Readers' Choice Awards highlight the best in contests covering categories such as destinations, food and drink, hotels, and things to do. Nominees in all categories are submitted by a panel of experts. The final set of nominees are selected by 10Best editors before being presented to the public for readers to vote.
For more information about Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, visit www.leesfamousrecipe.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
About Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken
For more than 55 years, Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken, a casual dining franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Today, there are 127 Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.
Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
brianne@inklinkmarketing.com