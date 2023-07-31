Business Leader, Anna Gibbs Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with "The Keys to Authenticity"

Anna Gibbs - Best Selling Author

WALLKILL , NY, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Respected business leader Anna Gibbs has collaborated with Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the highly acclaimed book, The Keys to Authenticity. Published by CelebrityPress® LLC, the book was officially released on July 13, 2023.

The day of its release, The Keys to Authenticity swiftly climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, claiming top honors as the #1 best-seller in Direct Marketing and also attaining the coveted #1 spot in the New Release category for Direct Marketing.

Anna Gibbs' influential chapter titled "Will the Real You Please Stand Up" played a pivotal role in propelling the book to its remarkable best-seller status. The insights shared in her chapter provide readers with invaluable guidance and inspiration, paving the way for similar success in their own endeavors.

About Anna

Anna Gibbs is a highly accomplished entrepreneur, business leader and coach with a passion for inspiring others to see past their limitations and move closer to their full potential.

As the co-founder and CEO of Moving You Forward Coaching and as the General Manger of the Keller Williams Hudson Valley and Upstate Group in NY, she has built a reputation for excellence in the business world that has spanned over 30 years. Anna has honed her skills in leadership, strategic planning, and organizational development to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional results for clients and business partners.

In addition to her business experience, Anna is also a certified business and life coach and NLP practitioner, empowering individuals to achieve their goals and overcome personal barriers. Her unique approach to coaching combines practical tools and techniques with a deep understanding of human behavior and motivation, helping her clients make meaningful and lasting changes in their lives.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Anna is an avid reader and world traveler which provides her with experiences and content she incorporates into her coaching and leadership. Her top values include spending meaningful time with family and friends to create experiences that leave legacies. With a relentless drive for excellence and a commitment to helping others succeed, Anna is truly an inspiration to all who know her.

Anna believes that the greatest gift you can give to someone is inspiration to live and work at a higher level according to their true purpose and core values. She has been quoted as saying, “I learned a long time ago that the best way for me to experience success and prosperity was to help others do the same.”

To embark on a transformative journey towards authenticity, The Keys to Authenticity is now available for purchase. Visit HERE to order your copy today.