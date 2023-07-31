Empowering Nonprofits through Digital Expertise: ADVRT Digital Marketing Launches Pro Bono Program
ADVRT Digital Marketing launches a pro bono program to help support non-profits by leveraging digital marketing services.
Our dedication lies in supporting the community and making a positive difference”SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ADVRT Digital Marketing Agency, a leading player in the digital marketing space, is proud to announce the launch of its transformative Pro Bono Program, dedicated to supporting nonprofits and their missions through cutting-edge digital marketing and paid advertising services.
In a world where giving back is at the heart of progress, ADVRT is stepping up to make a lasting difference by using its digital marketing expertise to empower nonprofits. Recognising the invaluable contributions of these organisations, ADVRT aims to uplift and elevate their causes through strategic online initiatives.
"ADVRT was founded with a clear mission to uplift independent businesses in our local community. As we've grown, we've had the privilege to serve some of the largest brands in the South, witnessing the incredible impact of our strategies. Now, we want to take our expertise and extend a helping hand to nonprofits, sharing proven strategies that have driven success for these prominent brands. Our dedication lies in supporting the community and making a positive difference," emphasised Jack Purdie, founder of ADVRT.
The Pro Bono Program offers a range of comprehensive services tailored to meet the unique needs of eligible nonprofits. These include strategic social media management, search engine optimization (SEO) to enhance online visibility and paid advertising including Google Ads and Facebook Ads.
ADVRT's commitment to empowering nonprofits goes beyond just words. The agency firmly believes in nurturing long-lasting partnerships to foster community growth and development.
Nonprofits eager to be part of this transformative initiative can register their interest by visiting the dedicated contact page on ADVRT's website. The application process is open until the end of the year, with ADVRT eager to support a diverse range of causes.
"By collaborating with nonprofits, we strive to create a ripple effect of positive change. We encourage all eligible organisations to reach out and join us on this incredible journey," added Jack Purdie.
