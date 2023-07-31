Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,973 in the last 365 days.

Empowering Nonprofits through Digital Expertise: ADVRT Digital Marketing Launches Pro Bono Program

Jack Purdie, director of ADVRT, launching their new Pro Bono program.

ADVRT Digital Marketing launches a pro bono program to help support non-profits by leveraging digital marketing services.

Our dedication lies in supporting the community and making a positive difference”
— Jack Purdie
SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ADVRT Digital Marketing Agency, a leading player in the digital marketing space, is proud to announce the launch of its transformative Pro Bono Program, dedicated to supporting nonprofits and their missions through cutting-edge digital marketing and paid advertising services.

In a world where giving back is at the heart of progress, ADVRT is stepping up to make a lasting difference by using its digital marketing expertise to empower nonprofits. Recognising the invaluable contributions of these organisations, ADVRT aims to uplift and elevate their causes through strategic online initiatives.

"ADVRT was founded with a clear mission to uplift independent businesses in our local community. As we've grown, we've had the privilege to serve some of the largest brands in the South, witnessing the incredible impact of our strategies. Now, we want to take our expertise and extend a helping hand to nonprofits, sharing proven strategies that have driven success for these prominent brands. Our dedication lies in supporting the community and making a positive difference," emphasised Jack Purdie, founder of ADVRT.

The Pro Bono Program offers a range of comprehensive services tailored to meet the unique needs of eligible nonprofits. These include strategic social media management, search engine optimization (SEO) to enhance online visibility and paid advertising including Google Ads and Facebook Ads.

ADVRT's commitment to empowering nonprofits goes beyond just words. The agency firmly believes in nurturing long-lasting partnerships to foster community growth and development.

Nonprofits eager to be part of this transformative initiative can register their interest by visiting the dedicated contact page on ADVRT's website. The application process is open until the end of the year, with ADVRT eager to support a diverse range of causes.

"By collaborating with nonprofits, we strive to create a ripple effect of positive change. We encourage all eligible organisations to reach out and join us on this incredible journey," added Jack Purdie.

Jack Purdie
ADVRT
+44 8006893759
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Empowering Nonprofits through Digital Expertise: ADVRT Digital Marketing Launches Pro Bono Program

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more