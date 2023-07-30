PM asks Samsung to continue viewing Việt Nam as its strategic production, R&D base

VIETNAM, July 30 -

BẮC NINH — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday visited and had a working session with Samsung Electronics Việt Nam Co Ltd during his trip to the northern province of Bắc Ninh.

During the working session, the General Director of Samsung Việt Nam Choi Joo Ho expressed his gratitude to the Vietnamese Government and Bắc Ninh Province for their support and facilitation of Samsung's operations over the past 15 years.

He reported on the current situation of Samsung's production and business activities and affirmed Samsung's commitment to long-term and sustainable investment in Việt Nam, as well as made some recommendations and proposals.

In response to specific proposals and recommendations, the leaders of ministries and agencies affirmed commitments that Việt Nam guarantees consistent implementation of policies that have been committed to investors, always pays attention to making improvements to the country's investment environment, promotes the development of infrastructure, betters the quality of logistics services, and coordinates with businesses in training human resources.

These efforts are aimed at creating favourable conditions for foreign businesses to operate stably and in the long term in Việt Nam.

The Government is urgently instructing the Ministry of Planning and Investment to work with relevant agencies to propose solutions to attract investment and support businesses, in line with international commitments, while balancing the interests of all parties and encouraging existing as well as new investors, ensuring fair treatment among businesses.

PM Chính conveyed the words of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng acknowledging, thanking, and highly appreciating the investment activities and achievements of Samsung Group in Việt Nam, contributing to promoting the increasingly developed Việt Nam-Republic of Korea relationship.

In the past two years, he had made four visits to the facilities of Samsung in Việt Nam and had five meetings and discussions with Samsung leaders, which PM Chính said affirmed the Government's attention to FDI businesses.

He noted that Việt Nam in the new development phase would base its growth on science and technology and innovation, which is in line with Samsung's development orientation, adding that the two sides would accompany each other in this journey.

PM Chính remarked that Việt Nam was promoting reforms in its business environment to attract investment, and focusing on three growth drivers of investment, exports, and consumption.

Việt Nam has preferential policies for large investors, investment in high technology, digital technology, green growth, and investment to support Vietnamese enterprises, and Samsung is an investor that meets all these criteria, according to the Government leader.

Chính stressed that in the context of the global economic slowdown, Việt Nam wanted to continue attracting high-quality investment capital from the RoK, especially leading companies like Samsung, in high technology sectors, electronics.

Việt Nam hoped Samsung continue to consider Việt Nam as a strategic production base, a base for research and development and for producing key products for the international market and would continue to operate sustainably and long-term in Việt Nam, do business in accordance with laws; contribute to training high-quality human resources for Việt Nam.

Samsung's major projects in Việt Nam are concentrated in Bắc Ninh, Thái Nguyên, and HCM City, with total registered investment capital of nearly US$19.8 billion.

The total Samsung labour force in Việt Nam is around 100,000 people. Production accounts for 74 per cent of the total workers, engineers account for 17 per cent, office block accounts for 7 per cent, and there are only 261 foreign workers. — VNS