New book release provides insight on raising and teaching rebellious teenagers

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS , USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is proud to announce the release of When Did I Become the Dumpster? Raising & Teaching Rebellious Teenagers written by Joanne Colombini. It will be available on August 1, 2023, at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and other online retailers. The book, in its presale release, is already a best seller in the Parent and Adult Child Relationship genre and the Behavioral Disorders in Special Ed. Category on Amazon.

When Did I Become the Dumpster? Raising & Teaching Rebellious Teenagers is a collection of firsthand, true accounts from veteran educator and author Joanne Colombini. Most adults admit it can be a struggle to deal with teenagers, whether they are an educator or a parent. When Did I Become the Dumpster? gives readers an inside look at the challenges of motherhood, as well as what it means to be an educator at an alternative high school.

“As a parent raising a teen with some of these challenges, I knew that one day I would need to share our story so others could learn and grow from our experiences,” said Colombini. “I always had the innate desire to write my son’s stories, as they contain tidbits of humor, creative solutions and lessons learned for both my son and me.”

Those charged with championing the world’s youths are shown how to thoughtfully approach difficult interactions. Colombini offers parenting and teaching styles derived from her 24 years working in education. This book needs to be in every secondary teacher’s library.

“When I taught alternative high school students, their situations were quite challenging or unique at times, and I felt compelled to share their valuable stories as well. I want to give parents hope and tips that can help them,” said Colombini.

Half of the proceeds from When Did I Become the Dumpster? will be donated to St. Lawrence the Martyr Parish Outreach and Food Pantry in Sayville, New York and the Lighthouse Missions in Bellport, New York. Both organizations help less fortunate children and adults with the basic needs of life.

Colombini hopes that parents and teachers who read her book follow Dale Carnegie’s quote “beg, borrow or steal” any idea or Colombini-ism to aid in their success with rebellious teenagers; while saving their self-esteem and giving them dignity.



About the Author:

After twenty-four years of diverse experiences and priceless interactions in education, Joanne Colombini officially retired in 2016. She holds a master’s degree from New York State, plus a Diversified Occupational Cooperative Teacher Coordinator (D.O.C.T.C.) certification. During her many years working in education, she never doubted that educating students was her calling. A heartfelt and spiritual person, she is a mom to two adult sons, Dominic, a cinematographer, and Frank, a pilot.

About Briley & Baxter Publications

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children’s, science fiction, self-help and inspirational. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.