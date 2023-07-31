Milk Packaging Market Report- Global Strategic Analysis, Size, Share, Trend, and Forecast - 2031

Milk Packaging Market

Increase in health awareness among consumers and rise in consumption of flavored milk are the factors that drive the growth of the milk packaging industry.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global milk packaging market generated $40.01 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $65.97 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.69% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Significant surge in the demand for single-serve milk packs among people, growing awareness about the health benefits of dairy products to meet essential calcium and nutrient requirements in the body, and rise in geriatric population across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global milk packaging market. On the other hand, fluctuation in the prices of raw materials is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, increase in the number of health-conscious people around the world is expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞:

The major companies profiled in the report include Tetra Pack, Amcor Limited, Indevco, Evergreen Packaging, Elopak, Ball Corporation, Clondalkin Group Holdings, Blue Ridge Paper Products, Crown Holdings, and CKS Packaging.

Milk packaging is expected to witness the highest growth in the future, owing to high demand for flavored milk and rise in consumption of packaged food especially in the developing countries that will promote the milk packaging market share in food packaging industry. Furthermore, urbanization and surge in demand for eco-friendly milk packaging materials are expected to boost the market growth. The plastic segment accounted for around one-third of the global milk packaging market size, in terms of volume, in 2020. The demand for milk packaging increased in the recent years, due to response to perennial modifications in packaging industry. Thus, increase in requirement of high-tech milk packaging materials and rise in adoption of new & eco-friendly materials have fueled the demand for milk packaging across the globe.

The milk packaging market is segmented on the basis of packaging type, material, and region. Depending on packaging type, it is categorized into cups, cans, bottles, pouches, and others. According to material, it is classified into glass, plastic, metal, paperboard, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global milk packaging market based on packaging type, material and region.

Based on packaging type, the pouches segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering half of the global market. The bottles segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

In addition, increase in the number of health-conscious consumers across the globe boosts the overall demand for milk, which is a source of minerals, calcium, protein, and vitamin D. Moreover, companies focus on expanding their product portfolio by serving flavored and specially packaged milk. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the overall demand for milk in the future. However, fluctuation in prices of materials, including plastic, paper, and aluminum and stringent government regulations regarding the use of nondegradable plastic pouches hamper the milk packaging market growth.

