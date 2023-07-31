DAFOH: China Must not be Granted Sanctuary for Crimes Against Humanity
China must not be allowed special status to neglect and bypass ethical standards that the United Nations wishes to implement worldwide.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, on the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting (DAFOH) calls the attention of the world to China’s unethical practice of removing organs from non-consenting living prisoners of conscience.
— Dr. Torsten Trey, Executive Director, DAFOH
"’Reach every victim of trafficking, leave no one behind,’ is the theme for this year’s United Nation’s World Day,” says DAFOH Executive Director Dr. Torsten Trey. “To that end, we must highlight that for over two decades, China has forcibly harvested organs from living Falun Gong practitioners as part of the state-sanctioned persecution of the group.”
The body of data revealing these horrific acts is extensive, beginning with the first report in 2006 and culminating in a 562-page final judgment in 2020 from the China Tribunal, which states that the panelists were certain, “unanimously, and sure beyond reasonable doubt,” that China has been killing mainly Falun Gong practitioners for their organs for a “substantial amount of time.”
In 2021, twelve UN Special Rapporteurs co-signed an open statement calling for independent monitoring by international human rights mechanisms, given the credible information they have received.
Regrettably, the international community has largely ignored the plight and the persecution of Falun Gong – a group that the Chinese government has attempted to systematically dehumanize, demonize, and destroy. Falun Gong, a peaceful Buddhist discipline rooted in the universal principles of truth, compassion, and tolerance, deserves the same awareness and protection as that of other human lives that the UN seeks to protect.
DAFOH calls upon the international community to demand that China immediately end the practice of forced organ harvesting of Falun Gong practitioners and any other prisoners of conscience.
“China must not be allowed special status to neglect and bypass ethical standards that the United Nations wishes to implement worldwide,” Dr. Trey states. “China must not be granted a sanctuary status for crimes against humanity. If China wishes to remain a member state of the United Nations, it must also conform to zero tolerance against human trafficking.”
Contact: Dr. Torsten Trey, Executive Director DAFOH
E: torsten.trey@dafoh.org
Joint statement with:
CAP Liberté de Conscience (CAP), NGO with special United Nations Consultative Status
Contact: Thierry Valle, Director
E: contact@coordiap.com
Romanian Independent Society of Human Rights (SIRDO), NGO with special United Nations Consultative Status
Contact: Lucica Humenuc, Director
E: sirdo1@yahoo.com
Dr. Torsten Trey
Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting
