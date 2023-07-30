Tolentino wants medical school in every LGU-operated college

MANILA - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino said it's about time that colleges and universities being run by local government units (LGUs) must have their own medical schools to address the shortage of doctors in the country.

"Kapag may ospital at may paaralan din ang mga pamahalaang lokal ay talagang dapat magkaroon na nga rin ng medical school. Kasi hindi po sapat na magkaroon (lamang) po tayo ng gusali at imprastraktura kung wala namang doktor," said Tolentino during an interview with DZXL-RMN Manila.

Tolentino stressed that localities in urban areas outside Metro Manila must have their own hospitals so that their residents will not solely depend on existing regional medical facilities, but he also noted that new hospitals will only function properly if they have enough doctors on their roster.

Tolentino who used to chair the Senate Committee on Local Government during the 18th Congress cited the Batangas State University (BSU) as a primary example, in which, the said institution has already begun its own medical school program.

"Yung Batangas State University, nakakatuwa po, kanina may second year na sila na nagtuturo ng medisina--nasa second year na yung mga nag-aaral. Pa trenta-trenta lang (muna) na estudyante pero malaking bagay po iyon kapag naglaon at nakapagtapos."

Tolentino last Thursday led the groundbreaking of the new hospital that will soon rise at what is now the Vicente Mendiola Center for Health Infirmary located in Cebu Province's southern city of Naga.

The senator also urged local government officials to prioritize the health services in their respective localities.