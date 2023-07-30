PHILIPPINES, July 30 - Press Release

July 30, 2023 Gatchalian wants inquiry into government readiness in mitigating El Niño impact Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a resolution seeking an inquiry into the government's readiness to mitigate the impact of the El Niño phenomenon that will likely persist until the first quarter of next year. During his second State of the Nation Address, President Bongbong Marcos emphasized the importance of addressing the impact of the El Niño weather phenomenon. He mentioned that the government is currently implementing efforts, including cloud seeding, to counter its effects. Gatchalian's resolution, Senate Resolution No. 691, was also prompted by the declaration made by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (PAGASA) of the onset of El Niño. Its potential consequences on inflation due to reduced food production and potentially higher electricity prices could exacerbate poverty levels. "Dahil sa perwisyo ng El Niño na nararanasan na natin ngayon, maaari din nitong pataasin ang presyo ng mga bilihin tulad ng pagkain, pati na ng kuryente," said Gatchalian. "There is an urgent need to assess the capability of concerned government agencies and determine the planned interventions to mitigate the impact of El Niño. The entire Philippine government should be prepared to cushion the detrimental effects of the El Niño phenomenon on the country's food, energy, and economic security," he emphasized. The weather phenomenon could diminish the agriculture sector's contribution to the country's gross domestic product (GDP). Based on a 2019 World Bank report, recurring El Niño occurrences in the country are estimated to cause national GDP losses ranging from -0.29% to -1.57% and agricultural GDP losses between -1.73% and -6.9%, Gatchalian said. Had El Niño emerged in 2022, it could have translated to estimated losses of P57.84 billion to P313.11 billion in national GDP and between P30.85 billion and P124.31 billion in the agricultural sector's GDP, based on the country's economic data. According to Gatchalian, previous El Niño occurrences brought drought nationwide and water supply shortages due to lower-than-average rainfall in the country, greatly affecting farmers who rely heavily on rainfall for their livelihood. The El Niño weather aberration is characterized by the abnormal warming of sea surface temperature in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean that causes prolonged episodes of drought and lower-than-average rainfall in some areas. The phenomenon occurs anywhere between 2 to 7 years and may last up to 18 months. Nais malaman ni Gatchalian ang kahandaan ng gobyerno laban sa El Niño Naghain ng resolusyon si Senador Win Gatchalian para alamin ang kahandaan ng gobyerno laban sa El Niño phenomenon na posibleng magpatuloy hanggang sa unang bahagi ng susunod na taon. Inilatag na mismo ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos sa kanyang ikalawang State of the Nation Address ang kahalagahan ng pagtugon sa epekto ng El Niño kaya nga raw kumikilos na ang gobyerno para labanan ito, at isa sa mga nakikitang hakbang ang pagsasagawa ng cloud seeding. Ang resolusyon ni Gatchalian, ang Senate Resolution No. 691, ay kasunod rin ng deklarasyon ng Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (PAGASA) sa pagsisimula ng El Niño. Posible kasi nitong mapataas ang antas ng kahirapan kung isasaalang-alang ang epekto sa presyo ng mga bilihin dahil sa posibilidad ng pagbaba ng produksyon ng pagkain. Ang El Niño ay maaari ring humila sa presyo ng kuryente pataas. "Dahil sa perwisyo ng El Niño na nararanasan na natin ngayon, maaari din nitong pataasin ang presyo ng mga bilihin tulad ng pagkain, pati na ng kuryente," ani Gatchalian. "May agarang pangangailangan na malaman ang kakayahan ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno at matukoy ang mga plano nila upang labanan ang epekto ng El Niño. Kailangang handa tayo sa posibleng masamang epekto ng El Niño sa pagkain, enerhiya, at seguridad sa ekonomiya ng bansa," pagdidiin niya. Dahil sa El Niño, maaaring mabawasan ang kontribusyon ng sektor ng agrikultura sa gross domestic product (GDP) ng bansa. Base sa ulat ng World Bank noong 2019, ang mga paulit-ulit na pagdating ng El Niño sa bansa ay tinatayang magdudulot ng kabawasan ng GDP mula -0.29% hanggang -1.57% at kabawasan ng GDP ng agrikultura mula -1.73% hanggang -6.9%, sabi ni Gatchalian. Ayon sa mga datos, kung nagka El Niño noong 2022, maaaring mabawasan ng P57.84 bilyon hanggang P313.11 bilyon ang national GDP at P30.85 bilyon hanggang P124.31 bilyon ang GDP ng sektor ng agrikultura. Ayon kay Gatchalian, ang mga nakaraang pagdating ng El Niño sa bansa ay nagdulot ng tagtuyot at kakulangan ng suplay ng tubig dahil sa mas mababang dating ng pag-ulan, na lubhang nakaaapekto sa mga magsasaka na umaasa sa ulan para sa kanilang kabuhayan. Ang El Niño ay ang abnormal na pag-init ng temperatura sa ibabaw ng dagat sa central at eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean na nagdudulot ng matagal na yugto ng tagtuyot at mas mababa kaysa sa karaniwang pag-ulan sa ilang lugar. Ito ay nangyayari sa pagitan ng 2 hanggang 7 taon at maaaring tumagal ng hanggang 18 buwan.