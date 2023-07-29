Premier David Eby has released the following statement on the death of a contracted firefighter assisting with response efforts on the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John:

“I am devastated to learn that we have lost another wildfire fighter. My heart goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of this front-line hero. On behalf of all British Columbians, we grieve this terrible news with you.

“This tragic news, coming so soon after the death of Devyn Gale, has shaken people throughout B.C. and is devastating for so many of those in the woods bravely fighting wildfires right now. Every worker expects and deserves to return home safely to family and friends.

“This wildfire season has been profoundly awful. We are so grateful to this firefighter and all of our firefighters for their daily heroism. This tragic news reminds us yet again of the extraordinary sacrifices they make to keep us safe.

“We will have more to say as details become available.”