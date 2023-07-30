Arrest Made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 1000 Block of Maine Avenue, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Friday, July 28, 2023, in the 1000 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest.

At approximately 6:12 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, July 28, 2023, 32-year-old Massaquoi Mohamed, of New Carrolton, MD, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse.

###