Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 4500 Block of East Capitol Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in the 4500 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:57 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect brandished a handgun and threatened the employee. The suspect went behind the counter and took money and property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.