Musical Prodigies Jathin Gudipudi and Jaswin Gudipudi Achieve Record-Breaking Success at India Book of Records
Exceptional Twins Honored for Their Mesmerizing Blindfolded Performances on Guitar and Keyboard, Enchanting the World with Their Synchronized ViolinHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jathin Gudipudi and his twin brother Jaswin Gudipudi, both born on September 24, 2015, in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, are exceptional young musicians with an impressive array of achievements. At the age of 7 years, 8 months, and 2 days, the duo showcased their extraordinary musical talent with breathtaking performances.
Jathin mesmerized the audience by skillfully playing a medley of 5 devotional songs on the guitar while being blindfolded. His impeccable strumming and melodic renditions with rhythm, captivated everyone for 3 minutes and 46 seconds of musical brilliance.
Not to be outdone, Jaswin showcased his exceptional skills on the keyboard by playing a total of 6 devotional songs while also being blindfolded, proving his remarkable dexterity and musical aptitude.
Their awe-inspiring performances were recognized and celebrated, as Jathin and Jaswin were honored with the "India Book of Records" Award for their outstanding achievements. Additionally, they achieved "India's World Record", further solidifying their reputation as musical prodigies in the country. Point to note here is they have self-learnt Guitar and Keyboard and perform exceptionally well as if they are born to play music.
The talented twins share a deep passion for music, and their synchronized performance of the Mohana Varnam rapid beat on the violin left everyone in awe. Their seamless coordination and harmony displayed not only their musical talent but also the deep connection they share as brothers.
The proud parents of Jathin and Jaswin, Mr. Srikanth Gudipudi and Mrs. Chandrakala Gudipudi, have been instrumental in nurturing their musical talents and providing unwavering support on their musical journey.
Furthermore, their musical journey is enriched by the guidance of their esteemed Guru, Kalaratna Ashok G Gurjale, a highly accomplished musician. who is the founder of “Aarabhi – The Center for Performing Arts”. Ashok Gurjale is a senior Violinist and is specialized in composing, conceptualizing, and conducting Indian 'Classical Symphony'. Trained more than 2000 students in the past 25 years with 1500+ Live concerts. His awards include "Paragon of the Violin”, "Violin Vadya Vidya Visharada", "Kalaratna" by Govt. of AP.
Recently, Kalaratna Ashok G Gurjale was conferred with a Doctorate for his outstanding contributions to the field of music, adding another feather to his illustrious career.
They have participated in symphony concerts of Ashok Gurjale along with other violinists, invited to play at various occasions including Sri Ram Navami and Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations. They have been specially invited to perform at “Sri SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Jayanthi celebrations 2023” organized by LMA (Little Musicians Academy) of Sri Ramachary Komanduri who is the founder of LMA, Singer, Music Director & Composer.
Hailing from Hyderabad, Telangana, Jathin Gudipudi and Jaswin Gudipudi have learned the violin from their Guru Kalaratna Ashok G Gurjale, and under his tutelage, they have flourished as remarkable musicians. His mentorship has played a pivotal role in shaping their musical prowess. Their remarkable achievements and dedication to music continue to inspire many, and the world eagerly awaits more phenomenal performances from the talented twin duo.
They can also chant Bhagavad-gita slokas, Guru Ashtakam, Ganapathi Thalam with rhythms and Siva Tandava Stotram (Shankar Mahadevan’s speed and rhythmic style)
Their YouTube Channel is "jjbrothers4781" where they showcase their performances and practice sessions.
