To His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco

AZERBAIJAN, July 29 - Your Highness,

Dear Brother,

On behalf of myself and people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate, and offer my sincerest wishes to You and through You, your brotherly people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The Azerbaijan-Morocco relations are based on good traditions. I am confident that we will make joint efforts from now on to strengthen traditional friendly relations between our countries and to enhance cooperation of mutual interest in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

On this holiday, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities and your brotherly people – permanent peace and well-being.

Respectfully,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 27 July, 2023

