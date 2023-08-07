Registration Now Open for 2023 Red Drum Fishing Tournament in Outer Banks, NC
Registration is currently open for the 14th annual NCBBA Red Drum Fishing Tournament. This will be held from Wednesday, October 25 to Saturday, October 28 2023OUTER BANKS, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES , August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is currently open for the 14th annual North Carolina Beach Buggy Association (NCBBA) Red Drum Tournament. This will be held from Wednesday, October 25 to Saturday, October 28; both individuals and teams of interested anglers can sign up at www.NCBBA.org. The team category was introduced in 2022 and was very popular (attracting over 40 teams). Teams must contain 3-6 members and team members are also eligible for individual prizes.
Held along a long stretch of natural and pristine fishing grounds within the Cape Hatteras Seashore (ORV Ramp 23 to Ramp 38, and possibly Ramp 43), this competition features 60 hours of wide-open fishing and is characterized by a lack of assigned stations and minimal restrictions. The Red Drum tournament is only one of many fishing competitions that is popular in this area, with the most famous of course being the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City, NC. In addition to fishing, other wildlife and nature oriented activities are popular in the Outer Banks. For example, hiking near Morehead city, or Cedar Island duck hunting.
The $130 Red Drum tournament fee comes with a T-shirt, hat, and other memorabilia. No invitation is required to sign up (the tournament is open to all). All are encouraged to sign up early to ensure their shirt size is available and that housing options remain. Morehead City rentals, Ocracoke Island rentals, and Cedar Island rentals are all popular housing options.
This year’s tournament will result in more than $12,000 in cash and prizes. Those who judge at least two 6-hour sessions will have their entry fee refunded and will be eligible for a $1,000 cash prize for landing the longest drum (judges only category).
Carolina Cast Pro will give a casting seminar on the morning of check-in at ORV Ramp 34. This incredible session may help improve attendees’ technique and casting strategy. This seminar will be followed by another one from Hatteras Jack’s owner centered around reading the beach and some other alternative techniques.
Pre-registration is highly recommended and those who do this can pick up their angler packets at Klub Koru parking lot via a drive-through. Some lucky randomly selected pre-registered anglers will get prizes during sign-in.
The tournament ends on the afternoon of Saturday October 28th. The awards banquet/dinner will be at 3pm at the Beach Klub within Klub Koru. Several sponsors will be displaying their goods and services as well.
The tournament may be canceled due to factors such as bad weather. If such a cancellation takes place, full refunds will be issued.
Volunteers are both needed and appreciated. Judges can fish for free if working two 6-hour sessions, or for half price if working one session.
