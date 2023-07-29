Homicide: 4200 Block of 6th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, July 28, 2023, in the 4200 block of 6th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:47 am, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male shooting victims. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, one of the victims remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedents have been identified as 56-year-old Charles Luster Jr, and 20-year-old Tyjon Clayton, both of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia, bringing the total possible reward amount in this case up to $50,000. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.