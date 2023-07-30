Paint Recycling Event in Highlands Ranch for all Colorado residents.
On August 5th 2023 GreenSheen paint in partnership with The Denver Area Cottey Club will be holding a free paint recycling event from 9am to 1pm.HIGHLANDS RANCH, COLORADO, USA, July 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Unwanted Paint Can/Bucket Drop-off Recycling Event in Highlands Ranch, CO
Calling all residents of Highlands Ranch and neighboring communities: Get ready to clear out those unwanted paint cans cluttering your space, as an exciting and eco-conscious event is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, August 5th, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, for a remarkable paint recycling initiative, hosted by GreenSheen Paint in partnership with the esteemed Denver Area Cottey Club, at the convenient and accessible location of St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 9203 S. University Blvd.
This one-of-a-kind event is designed to provide a hassle-free and environmentally responsible solution for disposing of leftover paint cans. It's the great opportunity to declutter homes and garages while contributing to a greener and cleaner community. Let's unite in making a positive impact on the environment and showcase our commitment to sustainability.
During the event, attendees will experience the utmost convenience, as they can simply drop off their unwanted paint cans without stepping out of their vehicles. Our dedicated and friendly event staff, in partnership with the Denver Area Cottey Club, GreenSheen Paint will be on hand to ensure a smooth and seamless process, adhering to all necessary safety protocols.
We gladly accept various types of paints, including latex paint (acrylic), oil paint, stains and shellacs, lacquers, sealers, varnishes, urethanes, and textured coatings, as well as 5-gallon or smaller containers. The participation in this paint recycling event will help us in our mission to reduce waste, protect our environment, and promote sustainable practices.
To ensure the safety and success of the event, we kindly request that participants refrain from bringing aerosol (spray) paint, paint thinner, solvents and cleaning agents, drywall mud, roof tar, hazardous waste, or any other materials not specified for acceptance.
For additional details and to sign up and stay informed about the event, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/687701241927?aff=oddtdtcreator. Here, you will find essential information, such as event time, what items we take and registration.
This event is a testament to our collective commitment to environmental preservation and community engagement. At GreenSheen Paint, we aim to create a lasting impact on Highlands Ranch and beyond, fostering a culture of sustainability for future generations.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to participate in a meaningful and purposeful paint recycling event. Together, let's take a step towards building a greener and cleaner Highlands Ranch!
Save the date - Saturday, August 5th, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 9203 S. University Blvd. - and be a part of this transformative initiative. See you there.
Luke Peters
GreenSheen Paint
+1 815-409-6900
email us here