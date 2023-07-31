MAZZOLA LINDSTROM PARTNER STEPHEN BRODSKY REPRESENTS HAPPI CO. IN NEW JOINT VENTURE WITH SNOOP DOGG

New York Law Firm

The Ultimate Frozen Treat, Dr. Bombay Ice Cream Collection Now Launched At Walmart Stores Nationwide

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mazzola Lindstrom LLP, a law firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles, announced that their partner, Stephen Brodsky, represented Happi Co. in its recent collaboration with celebrity hip-hop artist and icon, Snoop Dogg.

The collaboration created the venture, Bosslady Foods which has launched a new brand of frozen treats known as the Dr. Bombay Ice Cream Collection. The collection consists of seven flavors carefully curated by Snoop Dogg that allow the customer to find their own “Flava”.

Dr. Bombay, first an NFT, has now been brought out of the digital world and onto the freezer shelves, with nationwide distribution of 3,500 at Walmart and other grocery stores that rolled out on shelves July 24th, 2023. Stephen represented Happi Co. in all aspects of the negotiations and deal-making.

Jeremy Reich, the Chief Strategy Officer of Happi Co., says of our partner, “Stephen is a true business partner. His guidance, support, and collaboration were instrumental in bringing Bosslady Foods and Dr. Bombay Ice Cream to life.”

Stephen responds, “I am grateful to help with this exciting venture and proud to be part of the Happi Co. team,” adding, we should all celebrate with some Dr. Bombay ice cream.”

Stephen Brodsky handles corporate transactional matters for his private company and entrepreneur clients, including their formations, mergers, acquisitions, and other contracts. He also has an advisory and complex commercial litigation practice.

About Mazzola Lindstrom LLP: Mazzola Lindstrom LLP represents companies in corporate transactional matters for both private and entrepreneurial clients, including formations, mergers, acquisitions, and other contracts. The attorneys at Mazzola Lindstrom combine critical business experience and a commitment to legal excellence and professional integrity to serve a diverse client base in a wide variety of industries and practice areas. www.mazzolalindstrom.com

About Bosslady Foods: Born from the groundbreaking collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Happi Co, Bosslady Foods is the new visionary parent company behind Dr. Bombay Ice Cream. Committed to providing snacks that allow fans to enjoy the moment and unwind, Bosslady Foods embodies Snoop Dogg's unrivaled flavor curation.

About Happi Co.: Happi Co. is a consumer packaged goods company revolutionizing the consumer experience. With the imminent launch of Dr Bombay, Happi Co. aims to streamline communications, enhance clarity as a house of brands, and provide authentic experiences and innovative products that amplify the modern lifestyle. With core values of partnership, transparency, and innovation, Happi Co. envisions becoming trailblazers in the CPG industry, setting new standards in product development. Media outlets and stakeholders are invited to learn more about Happi Co's mission, vision, and commitment to creating a vibrant lifestyle through its diverse portfolio of cutting-edge brands and products. For more information, please visit www.thehappi.co