Arrests Made in Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses that Occurred in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce four arrests have been made in reference to Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the District.

In each of the below offenses, the suspect(s) brandished handgun(s) and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The suspect(s) fled in the victim’s vehicle.

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Monday, July 3, 2023, at approximately 4:25 pm, the 1600 block of Eckington Place, Northeast. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 23-107-238

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Thursday, July 20, 2023, at approximately 12:35 am, in the 2000 block of 12th Street, Northwest. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 23-117-300

On Friday, July 28, 2023, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with the above two offenses.



In each of the below offenses, the suspects, while on a motorcycle, approached the victim, who was also on a motorcycle. The suspect(s) brandished handgun(s) and demanded the victim’s motorcycle.

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Sunday, July 9, 2023, at approximately 8:01 pm, in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-111-015

Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Sunday, July 9, 2023, at approximately 7:50 pm, in the 1000 block of North Carolina Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-111-017

Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Monday, June 10, 2023, at approximately 7:43 pm, in the 1400 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-111-631

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Monday, July 10, 2023, at approximately 7:47 pm, the suspects, in the 1500 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-111-639

On Friday, July 28, 2023, a 15-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with above four offenses.

In each of the below offenses, the suspects approached the victim(s), who were in a vehicle. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the vehicle from the victim(s). The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at approximately 12:09 am, at 10 th Street and S Street, Northwest. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 23-120-419

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at approximately 1:45 am, in the 6900 block of Blair Road, Northwest. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 23-120-434

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at approximately 1:00 am, in the 2200 block of Monroe Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-121-065

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at approximately 2:50 am, at Lincoln Road and R Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-121-089

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Thursday, July 27, 2023, at approximately 9:02 pm, in the 3000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-122-233

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Thursday, July 27, 2023, at approximately 9:02 pm, in the 1300 block of F Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-122-236

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Thursday, July 27, 2023, at approximately 10:47 pm, at 11th Street and H Street, Northeast. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 23-122-269

In each of the below offenses, the suspects approached the victim(s). The suspects brandished handguns and demanded property from the victim(s). The suspects took the property then fled the scene.

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Thursday, July 27, 2023, at approximately 6:15 am, in the 1200 block of W Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-121-827

Armed Robbery (Gun)/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Thursday, July 27, 2023, at approximately 6:21 am, in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-121-791

Armed Robbery (Gun)/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Thursday, July 27, 2023, at approximately 4:26 pm, in the 1300 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-121-791

On Friday, July 28, 2023, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, DC, a 17-year-old juvenile male, and two 15-year-old juvenile males, all of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with the above ten offenses. The 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, DC, and one 15-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, mentioned here are additionally mentioned above.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

