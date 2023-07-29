Submit Release
Walleye fishery update in Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir

The survey found a whopping 89% of the walleye sampled were between 8 – 13 inches, with an average length of 12 inches and an average weight of 0.8 pounds. Eight percent of the walleye sampled were between 14 – 20 inches, and 3% were greater than 20 inches. The biggest walleye sampled during the survey was 26 3/4 inches long and weighed 7.4 pounds. No walleye less than 8 inches were sampled, indicating that natural production was likely limited.

The most recent stocking occurred in 2019 where 1.68 million walleye fry were stocked in Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir. The survival of these fry was likely poor due to the overabundant predator populations.

Fast-forward three years, and some changes were observed during the survey in the spring of 2023. 

2023 survey

In the 2023 survey, 23% of the walleye sampled were between 8 – 13 inches. The average length of walleye increased to 14 inches and the average weight increased to 1.0 pound. Sixty-two percent of the walleye sampled were between 14 – 20 inches and 5% were greater than 20 inches. The biggest walleye was 33 1/4 inches long and weighed in at 10.2 pounds. Additionally, 11% of sampled walleye were between 4 – 8 inches, indicating that natural recruitment has likely occurred since the 2020 survey.

