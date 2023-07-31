Tech your Business Podcast Launches to Help Businesses Master latest Tech trends
EINPresswire.com/ -- Target ICT Ltd, a UK-based IT consulting company, has announced the launch of Tech Your Business, a new weekly podcast aimed at helping businesses and entrepreneurs master the latest technology to scale their operations and also keep up to date with tech trends.
Hosted by long-time tech entrepreneur and enthusiast Peter Banigo, Tech Your Business provides actionable insights in simple terms and expert advice to give business owners a competitive edge through smart utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, blockchain, apps, cybersecurity tools and more to save time and grow their businesses.
“Technology continues advancing at a breakneck pace, and it can be challenging for busy founders to keep up,” said Peter Banigo. “Through conversations with innovators and implementers across industries, Tech Your Business cuts through the hype to deliver practical tech strategies and tools businesses can apply right away in the simplest terms possible and with zero jargon.”
Early episodes have already featured tech experts such as marketing leader Randy Crane, app studio founder Lindsey Witmer Collins, cybersecurity specialist Richard Hickman and digital marketing veteran Marco Torres.
Upcoming guests will share tips on topics including tech and productivity, systems and processes, gamification, leveraging Chatbots and AI for customer service, improving legal processes with e-signatures and blockchain beyond cryptocurrency. Listeners gain access to insider perspectives on the technologies poised to transform businesses in the years ahead.
New episodes of Tech Your Business are published weekly and available on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. Videos are also available on Youtube. For more information, visit techyourbusinesspodcast.com and follow the show on social media for episode highlights and guest announcements.
About Target ICT Ltd
Founded in 2018, Target ICT Ltd provides IT and technology consulting services to help businesses modernize operations, strengthen cybersecurity, and cost-effectively scale. Learn more at www.targetict.co.uk.
Peter Banigo
