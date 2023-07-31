DisplayX Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered 3D DOOH Advertising Platform in Times Square
DisplayX, a groundbreaking company transforming the world of out-of-home (DOOH) advertising with AI-powered technology.
Our AI-powered technology is the bridge between creativity and data, allowing businesses to tell their story like never before.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, DisplayX, a groundbreaking company transforming the world of out-of-home (DOOH) advertising with AI-powered technology, has announced its official launch in Times Square, New York. Built on the successes of Seo Robot and the visionary leadership of Serkan Safak, DisplayX is set to revolutionize the way businesses approach outdoor advertising by providing immersive 3D experiences, precision targeting, and real-time analytics.
— Serkan Safak, Founder of DisplayX
“DisplayX is not just a platform; it’s a new paradigm in outdoor advertising. We are striving to redefine audience engagement, extend the limits of creativity, and provide a level of data-driven decision-making that is unprecedented in the industry,” says Serkan Safak, the founder of DisplayX.
One of the core features of DisplayX is its dynamic, AI-powered 3D technology, which transforms static DOOH ads into vibrant, interactive experiences. This cutting-edge technology pushes the boundaries of outdoor advertising, offering an immersive and engaging environment that captivates audiences, leaving a lasting impression.
Alongside the 3D experiences, DisplayX takes targeting capabilities to new heights with its advanced AI algorithms. These algorithms analyze an array of data points on audience behavior to enable precision targeting, delivering the right message to the right audience at the right time. This level of targeting efficiency ensures optimal ad spend and maximizes return on investment (ROI).
To give customers complete control over their advertising strategy, DisplayX has introduced a novel ad credit system on its programmatic ad platform. Customers can purchase ad credits upfront, and then bid for placements based on real-time market dynamics. The platform charges per 10-second ad view, ensuring that businesses get the maximum value for every ad credit spent. This innovative system streamlines the process of purchasing and placing ads, making it more flexible and efficient.
For larger organizations seeking more robust capabilities, DisplayX offers an Enterprise Plan. This plan includes access to premium ad placements, advanced analytics, and priority customer support. The advanced analytics provide invaluable insights into advertising performance, empowering businesses to make informed, data-driven decisions.
As part of its mission to redefine outdoor advertising, DisplayX has made campaign management simpler and more efficient. The centralized platform integrates all essential tools and resources, reducing complexity and saving time. Advertisers can design, launch, and manage campaigns seamlessly, with a clear view of their performance metrics.
“With DisplayX, we are transforming traditional billboards into dynamic canvases for advertisers to captivate their audiences,” Serkan Safak adds. “By combining innovative technology with data-driven insights, we're paving the way for a new era in outdoor advertising.”
Serkan Safak
DisplayX
+1 650-397-2005
displayx@seorobot.co
Visit us on social media:
Instagram