Invitational Exhibition by Local Artists of “Art Macao”Demonstrating Macao’s multifaceted artistic aspects and thoughts

MACAU, July 29 - The Invitational Exhibition by Local Artists, featured in the “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023”, is currently held at the “‧ART Space” on the 1st floor of the Macao Cultural Centre, showcasing new works by six local artists, namely Konstantin Bessmertny, Ung Vai Meng, Lampo Leong, Chan Hin Io, Bunny Lai Sut Weng and Eric Fok Hoi Seng, on the theme of this edition of the “Art Macao” “The Statistics of Fortune”. The organiser held a press meeting today (29 July), where the chief curator Qiu Zhijie and the six artists met with the media to share their creative insights.

Taking “the encounter science and religion in Macao” as the main thread, the exhibits explore the interaction between science and religion in a unique way and depth, depicting multifaceted aspects and thoughts and fully demonstrating the landscape and diversity of art in Macao. The works Praia Grande I and Praia Grande II by Konstantin Bessmertny depict Macao as a burgeoning trading port in the 16th and 17th centuries. The work The Genesis of Rationality by Ung Vai Meng examines the rise of science and technology brought about by today’s over-reliance on rationality. The work Icy Fire by Lampo Leong ponders the issues of climate change through the overlapping of ink painting and video and the blending of ice and fire. The photographic installation Abnormal Structure by Chan Hin Io explores the complexity of urban ecological structures, implying the fate of the city. The work Fountain of Vision by Lai Sut Weng broadens the interpretations of human aspirations from various perspectives. The work Renaissance by Fok Hoi Seng illustrates the maps of “Spherical Earth” and “Flat Earth”, demonstrating how science and religion work together to build today’s civilisation.

Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, the “Art Macao 2023” is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, co-organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM RESORTS, LIMITED, and Wynn Macau, Limited. The exhibition is held until 29 October 2023 and is open daily from 10am to 7pm (no admission after 6:30pm), including on the public holidays and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free.

For more information, please visit the event’s website at www.artmacao.mo, www.MAM.gov.mo, the official Instagram account “artmacao”, “IC Art” page on Facebook, or WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.