Police Investigate Fatal Crash In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(ROSARYVILLE, MD) Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash on Friday in Prince George’s County.

The deceased, identified as Lisa Brown, 64, of Upper Marlboro, MD, was driving a 2019 Ford Fusion involved in the crash. She was transported by emergency medical services to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital and pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. yesterday, troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to Route 301 South (Crain HWY) and Rosaryville Road in Rosaryville for a crash involving two vehicles. According to the preliminary investigation, the Ford was stopped at a traffic signal when a 2017 Jeep Wrangler collided into the rear, driver side of the Ford.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Ashley Raley, 47, of Lothian, MD, was transported by EMS to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for his injuries. There were no passengers in the vehicles at the time of the crash.

Roads were closed for about four hours. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team leads the investigation. Investigators are in consultation with the Office of the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at 301-669-8103. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

