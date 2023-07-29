Bình Định looking for investors for high-tech agricultural zone on shrimp

VIETNAM, July 29 - BÌNH ĐỊNH — The Bình Định Department of Planning and Investment has called for private investments into a project of hi-tech agricultural park for shrimp development in Mỹ Thành Commune, Phù Mỹ District.

The deadline for interested investors to submit project registration documents is 7:30am on August 28.

The project has a total preliminary cost of VNĐ1.17 trillion (US$79.4 million), plus compensation and resettlement support costs of VNĐ277.3 billion, and a total land area of about 218.96ha.

The project aims to be in operation by the third quarter of 2026 and will include a shrimp processing factory with a capacity of 20,000 tonnes of shrimp per year, with an export value of $256 million, as well as an aqua feed factory with a capacity of 100,000 tonnes per year.

It also includes a high-tech commercial shrimp farming zone with a total output of 14,500 tonnes per year and will also feature a white-leg shrimp seed production area with a capacity of two billion seeds per year, creating 4,000 to 5,000 jobs. — VNS