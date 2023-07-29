Expectant mothers from Englewood receive childcare education and baby supplies at St. Bernard Hospital

The safety net hospital’s eighth annual Community Baby Shower helps teach families how to prepare for their new babies

Chicago, Illinois, July 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO—More than 100 new moms and moms-to-be will gather for hands-on learning sessions and free baby care essentials at the 8th annual Community Baby Shower in the Englewood neighborhood hosted by St. Bernard Hospital on July 29. The outdoor event will be held in the parking lot of its Ambulatory Care Center located, 6307 S. Stewart Ave., and will feature talks and demonstrations about breastfeeding and postpartum care, to support moms in the care of their newborn babies.

The highly anticipated free community event aims to prepare parents with information and resources to support the positive physical, mental and emotional development of their newborns. The baby shower is supported by lead sponsor Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, Inc.,

Moms will receive helpful tips on childcare while they play educational games to receive gifts like diaper bags, bathtubs, bottles, and bibs as well as larger gifts like car seats and playpens. According to BabyCenter.com’s baby-cost-calculator, non-medical, first-year baby costs can add up to more than $15,000. St. Bernard Hospital and event sponsors hope to minimize those costs for parents.

St. Bernard Hospital provides women’s health and wellness services to South Side residents, many of whom are uninsured and underinsured. Each year, the safety net hospital treated women to free mammograms during the month of October.

“Families deserve to feel supported by their community. With recent shortages on important baby items, families should feel confident that they have what they need,” said Yolanda Penny, vice president of nursing services. “We want moms to know that we have their best interest in mind and that we are here to support the healthy development of their children.”

About St. Bernard Hospital

St. Bernard Hospital and Health Care Center has served the Englewood community and Chicago's South Side since 1904. The hospital has 174 licensed beds and offers primary and specialty care, behavioral health services, dental care, imaging and rehabilitation among its services. Our mission calls us to care for the sick and promote the health of the residents in the community while witnessing the Christian values of respect, dignity, caring and compassion for all persons.

About Meridian Health Plan of Illinois

Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, Inc. and its family of plans provide government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex medical needs. This includes Meridian's Medicaid and Medicaid-Medicare plans, and YouthCare HealthChoice Illinois. YouthCare is a specialized program designed to address the healthcare needs of Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) youth in out-of-home placement and former foster youth. Meridian connects members to care and offers comprehensive services to support lifelong health and wellness. Learn more at ILmeridian.com.

