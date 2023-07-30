Eric Luechter Is Helping Entrepreneurs Harness The Power of PR With His Agency LVL PR
The agency helps clients boost credibility without having to break the bank.TORONTO, CANADA, July 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After cracking the social media algorithm at a very young age, digital marketing prodigy Eric Luechter is now helping small businesses do the same with his agency, LVL PR. Eric Luechter is helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses by crafting compelling announcements and getting journalists to pick up their stories.
Speaking on the occasion, Eric Luechter said, "Small businesses often struggle to gain exposure, most entrepreneurs understand word of mouth is the best form of marketing, but don’t know how to reach that level without dumping tens of thousands into social media ads. With our ties and knowledge it’s very easy for us to get small businesses featured in the media, whether it’s a news publication or live television we always guarantee to get our clients in the spotlight. By crafting compelling PR campaigns and getting our clients media coverage in over 800 media outlets, our clients have been able to boost their website traffic, domain authority and Google search presence." To ensure money doesn't come in the way of small businesses leveraging PR, LVL PR has priced all their services to be affordable.
Talking about the process, Eric Luechter continued, "As someone passionate about public relations and storytelling, we want people to see how effective this medium can be. That is why our team handholds the entrepreneur through the process to understand the essence of their brand and what they are trying to build. This helps us to create engaging stories that resonate with their target audience and builds equity for their brand that lasts a long time."
People interested in discovering more about Eric Luechter or LVL PR can visit their websites today: https://luechter.com/ and https://lvlpr.com/.
Eric Luechter
LVL PR
eric@luechter.com