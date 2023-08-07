Experience Japan Like Never Before at JapanFest Atlanta

Georgia Sumo Club to demonstrate Sumo wrestling at JapanFest Atlanta

Come to JapanFest Atlanta, held September 16th Sat. and 17th Sun. at Gas South Convention Center, Duluth, GA.

ATLANTA, GA, U.S.A., August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Come to JapanFest Atlanta, held September 16th Sat. and 17th Sun. at Gas South Convention Center, Duluth, GA. The theme of this year’s JapanFest is "Experience Japan," and it’s all about letting visitors become immersed in the traditions, natural beauty, and pop culture of Japan.

Visitors will be able to learn how to be a Samurai like those on the stage of the Gas South Center. They will also get a chance to get their hands dirty and learn how to make their own Bonsai and Ikebana. They can take part in a traditional tea ceremony and taste the Matcha green. If they desire something more physical, they can try to break a pile of tiles with their bare hands like a karate master.

The musically inclined can get creative and learn to play a beautiful tune on the shamisen and Koto. Fashionistas can enjoy a pop culture fashion show or experience the traditional kimono themselves.

Japan is internationally renowned for its performing arts, visual arts, and martial arts. At JapanFest, visitors can dive into them all.

JapanFest will feature a variety of musical performances, including the always popular Matsuriza taiko drumming, a performance mixing traditional Japanese folk music with modern jazz and classical music. There will also be traditional dance performances. Visitors can watch the stage of the Hanagasa Ondo Group and learn how to dance. All are invited to join the spirited Obon dance and show off what you have learned.

To chill things out and quiet things down, JapanFest has a new feature, a “Zen Room.” A Buddhist monk traveling from Hyogo, Japan, will introduce participants to a world of Zen and teach them how to balance body and spirit.

Many of the 550 Japanese companies based in Georgia will display their products in the Japanese Businesses in Georgia exhibition (JBiG). Interactive exhibits include the latest Japanese technology, such as automobiles, tractors, and electronics.

For the younger set, there is a Children’s Area with a variety of crafts and activities. At Ginza Street, the traditional Japanese festival atmosphere will be replicated with authentic games, toy shops, and festival snacks.

The Japanese cultural immersion extends to foods as well. There will be plenty of cuisines, from street food such as Yakisoba, Takoyaki, and Ramen to desserts from Matcha Swiss Roll to Hokkaido Vanilla and Chocolate Cupcakes, prefect for posting on social media pages.

JapanFest, now in its 36th year, typically draws 25,000 visitors. Organized by the Japan Chamber of Commerce and the Japan America Society of Georgia and supported by the Consulate General of Japan in Atlanta, the festival is designed to promote understanding between Japanese and Americans in the Southeast.

Purchase tickets in advance from the website and skip the lines! Tickets are $16 (August 1st to 15th), and $20 (at the door.) A two-day ticket package is also available. Children age 6 or younger are free. Teachers can bring their students to JapanFest for free by applying online at www.japanfest.org. Larger organizations can save money by purchasing advance ticket packages online.

JapanFest would not be possible without the help of over 150 volunteers. To join them and fill out an application, please visit https://www.japanfest.org/participate and click on “Volunteer”.

For more information, call 404-522-6938 or visit www.japanfest.org.

