Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2300 Block of L’Enfant Square, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announces an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in the 2300 block of L’Enfant Square, Southeast.

At approximately 6:46 am, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male stabbing victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 43-year-old Antoine Ealey, of Southeast, DC.

On Friday, July 28, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 35-year-old Daniel Chapman, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

