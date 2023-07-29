Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4600 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, July 24, 2023, in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

At approximately 10:04 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male shooting victims. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported both victims to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, July 28, 2023, 28-year-old Daquawn Lubin of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

