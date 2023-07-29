Submit Release
News Search

There were 964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,030 in the last 365 days.

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of K Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in the 1100 block of K Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 8:49 pm, officers responded to the listed location in reference to the sounds of fireworks. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

 

The vehicle is described as a gray in color Volvo XC60. The vehicle was last seen bearing DC tags: JC2655. The suspect’s vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

You just read:

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of K Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more