Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of K Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in the 1100 block of K Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:49 pm, officers responded to the listed location in reference to the sounds of fireworks. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle is described as a gray in color Volvo XC60. The vehicle was last seen bearing DC tags: JC2655. The suspect’s vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.