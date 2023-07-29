Submit Release
Vehicle Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of 4th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, July 14, 2023, in the 1300 block of 4th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:06 am, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a white sedan. The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

 

