Submit Release
News Search

There were 964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,017 in the last 365 days.

Updated Video and Photo Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4500 Block of East Capitol Street, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, July 14, 2023, in the 4500 Block of East Capitol Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 6:25 pm, the suspect entered an establishment and approached an employee at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and took money and cell phones from the establishment. The suspect then fled the scene.

 

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/HhNNf0ud_qU

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

You just read:

Updated Video and Photo Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4500 Block of East Capitol Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more