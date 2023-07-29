Submit Release
Traffic Fatality: 2300 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in the 2300 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 3:15 a.m., a dark in color Infinity struck an adult male pedestrian who was crossing the street, outside of a crosswalk, in the 2300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The Infinity then fled the scene at a high rate of speed. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the adult male victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 39-year-old Gatarua Stephen Gitu, of Clinton, MD.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

###

 

